Jennifer Lopez Faces $6.5mil Lawsuit From Guy Claiming To Have Created "World Of Dance" Program

April 2, 2019
Blake Powers
24 February 2019 - Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez. 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 91st Academy Awards held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

Photo: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia/Sipa USA

Blake Powers

TMZ reports court documents filed by Alvin Gray-El claim in 2009 he faxed respected choreographer Debbie Allen details concerning his idea for a reality program titled, "Let's Start The Dance."

Documents reveal Alvin claims to have registered his show idea with the U.S. Copyright Office, and 7 years later was told a similar show was being produced by Jennifer Lopez and NBC.

Alvin also claims to have sent a letter to NBC explaining that Jennifer Lopez's show comes from his original, which he submitted to Debbie Allen, but received no response.

Allen has no known connection to Lopez's "World Of Dance" show and Alvin's documents do not explain any alleged connection concerning the show between her and Jennifer. 

Alvin Gray-El is suing J-Lo and Debbie Allen, for $6.5mil.

Alvin Gray-El
Jennifer Lopez
World of Dance
Debbie Allen
NBC
Let's Start The Dance

