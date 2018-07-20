Man With World's Longest Fingernails Cuts Them After 66 Years

July 20, 2018
Blake Powers
Blake Powers

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Blake Powers
Features
Shows

In 1952, Shridhar Chillal was told off by a teacher for messing around with a friend in a class and accidentally breaking the teacher's nail.

At the time, the teacher told Chillal he'd never understand what it means to take care of long fingernails, so Chillal took that as a challenge.  He stopped cutting his nails completely.  For almost 70 years in fact.  Chillal said, "I don't know whether the teacher is dead now or not but I would definitely like to say that the thing for which you scolded me, I took it as a challenge and I have completed the challenge and now, I am here."

For 66 years, Chillal grew his nails, nabbing the Guinness World Record in the process.  

We are sad to say, however, that after 66 years, Chillal finally cut his nails.  The decision was difficult, and one not made lightly, but Chillal knew that they would be maintained and taken care of by Ripley's Believe It or Not!, who have decided to display the nails at their museum in New York.

Growing the nails caused permanent damage in Chillal's left hand, resulting in his fingers being permanently fused together.  Still, he was able to work as a  photographer for a government agricultural magazine for 22 years.  He is also married, with two children and three grandchildren.  

Via Sky News

Tags: 
Shridhar Chillal
Guinness
World Record
Ripley's Believe It or Not!
gross
Weird
nails
Fingernails
Longest Fingernails