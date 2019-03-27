Man Dressed As Freddie Mercury Leads Crowd At Paul McCartney Concert In Chant While Heading To Seat

The spirit of Freddie Mercury is alive and well, at least with this gentleman here.

At a recent Paul McCartney concert in Argentina, a man decided to dress as the Queen frontman, and as he was making his way up the stairs to his seat, the crowd began cheering and clapping for him. So, the mysterious man led the concertgoers in Mercury’s signature vocal chant, made famous at their Live Aid performance in 1985.

Video of Cuando vas a ver a Paul MCcartney y te encuentras con Freddie Mercury

And now for the man himself:

Video of Freddie Mercury - Vocals With Crowd - Live Aid - 13 July 1985

So cool!