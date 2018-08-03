Man Dumps Bucket Of Urine and Feces In 7-Eleven in "Florida: The Second Chances State - Take 62"

The Smoking Gun reports 41-year-old Damian Simms, who has been convicted of burglary, weapons possession, carrying a concealed weapon, grand theft, animal cruelty, disorderly intoxication, drunking driving, and loitering, decided he wanted to add some r-e-a-l-l-y nasty s*** to his criminal resume.

Simms walked into a St. Petersburg FL 7-Eleven store this previous Wednesday at approx. 1:30 a.m. liquored-up, with a bucket of pee and poo, and proceeded to dump it onto the store floor and some merchandise.

Simms apparently obtained his materials from a portable toilet.

When police arrested Simms, they learned he did this, due to having been kicked out of the store in May.

Now, Simms has been charged with trespass and criminal mischief, and is being held on $300 bond. Once released, he is barred from contact with that particular 7-Eleven and the store's manager.

"Florida: The Second Chance State", and in this case, the multiple chance state. Make a mistake, and could very well get multiple chances there!