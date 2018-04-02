Man Finds 11-Foot Alligator in His Backyard
A man was given an unlikely surprise when he discovered an 11-foot alligator taking a late night swim in his pool. The homeowner from Sarasota County, Florida made a call to police when he discovered the beast. Sarasota County Sheriff's Office confirmed the alligator's length and was able to get a trapper to remove the reptile after a brief struggle.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have warned residents that with temperatures rising as we enter spring, more sightings of alligators are possible and caution must be exercised.
So, remember that #gator call we went on earlier? Here’s some video as the trapper pulled him from the swimming pool. Did we mention he measured 11 feet long?! #TweetFromTheBeat #NeverADullMoment #OnlyInFlorida pic.twitter.com/s3DtK3xzPR— SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) March 31, 2018
Yep!— SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) March 31, 2018
Just no. #TweetFromTheBeat #LESM #AllInADaysWork pic.twitter.com/ktSI6Zdwmg— SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) March 31, 2018