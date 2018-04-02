Alligator

Man Finds 11-Foot Alligator in His Backyard

April 2, 2018
Blake Powers
Blake Powers
Categories: 
Blake Powers
Features
Shows

A man was given an unlikely surprise when he discovered an 11-foot alligator taking a late night swim in his pool. The homeowner from Sarasota County, Florida made a call to police when he discovered the beast. Sarasota County Sheriff's Office confirmed the alligator's length and was able to get a trapper to remove the reptile after a brief struggle.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have warned residents that with temperatures rising as we enter spring, more sightings of alligators are possible and caution must be exercised.

Tags: 
alligator
Florida
pool
backyard