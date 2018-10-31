Man Hides Junk Behind His Junk in "Florida: The Second Chance State - Take 67"

TC Palm reports 28-year-old Giuliano Olivieri of Port. St. Lucie FL. was spotted on Oct. 10 driving without a seatbelt in Stuart Fl. on Southwest Kanner Highway.

When Martin County sheriff's officers pulled Olivieri over, they noticed Olivieri and 33-year-old passenger Angelia Torres-Rojas, were "moving around in a frantic manner."

Officers report Olivieri was shaking, his forehead was "sweating profusely", and he was driving with a suspended license.

Police took Olivieri into custody and while in route to the Martin County jail he was asked if he had any contraband on him, and if so, he should say so. Olivieri said no. Now, here comes the cRaZy part!

Once at the police station, Olivieri was searched, and found to have a plastic bag containing 6 fentanyl capsules... tucked underneath his family jewels!

In addition, passenger Angelia Torres-Rojas was found to have 2 used syringes in her purse, to which she said she had no knowledge of.

Olivieri has been charged with driving with a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance, and introduction of contraband into a correctional facility. Torres-Rojas has been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Another fine example of "Florida: The Second Chance State." If you make a mistake, move to Florida, because changes are, they'll give you another chance. If you already live there and make one, your changes improve... lol!