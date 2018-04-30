Jan 20, 2017 - Jared Kusher at Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C.

Photo: Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via USA TODAY NETWORK

Man Planing To Hurt President Trump's Son-In-Law Arrested

April 30, 2018
Blake Powers
Blake Powers
Categories: 
Blake Powers

Police authorieies in NYC tell TMZ that 30-year-old Matthew Pilling was found trespassing early Sunday at Trump International Hotel and was escorted out by security.

A few hours later, Pilling returned, carrying a metal pole, and tried to break into the hotel kitchen area. Security notified the NYPD asap!

TMZ sources say police found a note on Pilling that indicated he planned to hurt President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, then jump off the hotel roof.

Police arrrested Pilling, who was taken in, and charged with criminal trespass.

 

 

 

Tags: 
Jared Kushner
President Donald Trump
Trump International Hotel NYC
Criminal Trespass
NYPD
Matthew Pilling