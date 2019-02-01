Man Pulls $750,000 Super Bowl LIII Scam

WSB-TV/Atlanta reports Ketan Shah of Georgia promised family and friends prime Super Bowl LIII seats, access to a concierge lounge plus Super Bowl pre-parties, and has vanished with the $750,000 upfront money they paid him to arrange it all!

Shah, who owns a digital printing shop, sits on numerous community boards, and his wife recently learned he had taken out a $500,000 loan against his business, without her knowledge.

Reports have been filed with local police, the FBI, and Shah's own bank.

Shah's wife told the television station that her husband vanished earlier this month.

The search for Ketan Shah... is on!

More details HERE!