You know how guys are always holstering their handgun in the front of their pants in movies and TV?

Well, turns out that's not such a great place to keep your firearm. And this unlucky guy in the video below proves that point perfectly.

Video of Man accidentally shoots himself in groin when he bends over

As bad as it looks, he luckily avoided any major arteries and is apparently on a speedy recovery.

-source via barstoolsports.com