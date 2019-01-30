Man Steals Laxatives Instead Of Opioids in "Florida: The Second Chance State - Take 73"

January 30, 2019
Blake Powers
Man suffers from diarrhea holds toilet paper roll in front of toilet bowl.

Photo: Vchalup/Dreamstime.com

The Smoking Gun reports 56-year-old Peter Hans Emery of Pinellas Park FL. (a St. Petersburg suburb) thought he had successfully gotten away with stealing what he thought were opioids, which he took from a lock box inside someone's home, last Thursday, The homeowner's security video surveillance system recorded the entire incident.

Emery soon learned, while on a toilet, that what he thought he stole... was something entirely different!

Laxatives, anyone?

That night, authorities caught up with Emery, who admitted to the theft.

Upon checking Emery's background, police found the following:

  • burglary
  • cocaine possession
  • forgery
  • grand theft
  • resisting arrest
  • auto theft
  • failture to appear in court

Now, Emery is facing probation violation charges due to being on 2-years community supervision for a theft and illegal possession conviction last year. Oh, and throw in his new felony charge. 

"Florida: The Second Chance State" - make a mistake, move to Florida. Chances are you'll get a second chance, and it could contain laxatives... lol!

