Man Steals Laxatives Instead Of Opioids in "Florida: The Second Chance State - Take 73"

The Smoking Gun reports 56-year-old Peter Hans Emery of Pinellas Park FL. (a St. Petersburg suburb) thought he had successfully gotten away with stealing what he thought were opioids, which he took from a lock box inside someone's home, last Thursday, The homeowner's security video surveillance system recorded the entire incident.

Emery soon learned, while on a toilet, that what he thought he stole... was something entirely different!

Laxatives, anyone?

That night, authorities caught up with Emery, who admitted to the theft.

Upon checking Emery's background, police found the following:

burglary

cocaine possession

forgery

grand theft

resisting arrest

auto theft

failture to appear in court

Now, Emery is facing probation violation charges due to being on 2-years community supervision for a theft and illegal possession conviction last year. Oh, and throw in his new felony charge.

"Florida: The Second Chance State" - make a mistake, move to Florida. Chances are you'll get a second chance, and it could contain laxatives... lol!