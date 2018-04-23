Man Tasered and Removed From American Airlines Plane

ABC News reports Jacob Garcia of Chicago, a passenger aboard a Miami to Chicago American Airlines flight last night, became unruly when a disagreement between two passengers took place before the plane's departure.

When the American Airlines crew asked Garcia to leave the plane, Garcia refused, and Miami-Dade Police were called to the scene.

Garcia refused to comply with police and was tasered multiple times before being arrested and removed from the plane.

American Airlines released the following statement:

Statement on Flight 2446 April 22, 2018 4/22/2018

"On Sunday evening, a disagreement occurred between two passengers on American Airlines flight 2446 from Miami to Chicago O’Hare. The aircraft was still at the gate in Miami, and the instigating passenger was asked by our Miami team members to deplane and he refused. In accordance with our procedures, American began the process of deplaning the entire aircraft. During that process, a physical altercation between the same two passengers took place. Once law enforcement was on the aircraft, the passenger then became combative with the officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department. The same passenger was subsequently arrested by law enforcement. We will cooperate with the Miami-Dade Police Department on this matter. The flight, which was scheduled to depart at 9:30 p.m. ET, departed at 10:34 p.m. ET with all remaining passengers. We thank our crews and airport customer service team for their excellent work in this situation."