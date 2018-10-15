Man Throws Sausages At Mom For Being Too Slow in "Florida: The Second Chance State - Take 66"

The Smoking Gun reports earlier this year, Hermes Gallijas-Gasperin of Bradenton, FL (between Tampa and Sarasota) was arrrested after a confrontation with his stepfather, who found him smoking marijuana on his front porch. Hermes pleaded no contest to misdeameanor marijuana possession and resisting police charges.

On Monday Oct. 8, 22-year-old unemployed Hermes Callijas-Gasperin, who lives at home with his mom, told police he had asked his mom for something to eat, to which she replied she was busy, but would make something shortly.

Hermes allegedly didn't have the patience to wait, and began throwing sausages at his mom, one of which hit her in the eye. Plus, Hermes allegedly pushed her backwards and put his hands around her neck without restricting her breathing.

Hermes disagrees with the above story, and told police his mom bumped him while he was eating... and had she said "sorry"... he wouldn't have thrown the sauages at her.

Too bad for Hermes there isn't a sausage endorsement or eggs tie-in anywhere in this story. Ha!

Yes, Hermes was arrrested for domestic battery, booked in county jail, and ordered to stay 500ft. from his mom, and chances are his bedroom at their home is much closer than that.

Best wishes to Hermes, his mom and stepfather, and welcome to "Florida: The Second Chance State - Take 66." Make a mistake in Florida, chances are you'll get another chance. In this case, perhaps a 3rd!