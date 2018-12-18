Man Tries To Pay For McDonald's Order With Marijuana in "Florida: The Second Chance State - Take 70"

Twenty-three-year-old Matthew Gallagher recently visited a Port St. Lucie (near Tampa) McDonald's drive-thru at around 1:30 a.m., and seemingly forgot he'd need money to pay for his order.

At the drive-thru windown, Gallagher did some quick thinking and proposed a deal to McDonald's manager Ghassan Awad... to trade some of his marijuana for the food he ordered.

Awad declined Gallagher's deal, and called 9-1-1.

Gallagher left, Police soon arrived, and at around 2:05 a.m., Gallagher returned to the same drive-thru, and was pointed out to police by Awad. Did hunger overtake logic?

Police reported Gallagher's Pontiac smelled heavily of marijuana and found "loose cannabis" around the center console. Gallagher was found to be carrying a bag of marijuana in one of his pants pockets.

Gallagher was charged with possession, driving under the influence, and when he's free, he needs to clean out his ride, which police said “was littered with French fries and chicken nuggets, and molded chicken wings were found in the rear floorboard of his vehicle.” LOL!

Another fine example of "Florida: The Second Chance State." Make a mistake, move to Florida. You'll probably get a second chance, and it may include McDonalds or chicken wings!