Mariah Carey To Be Sued By Former Manager

Stella Stolper, Mariah Carey's former manager and go-to-person during her difficult engagement with former fiance James Packer, was let go about a year ago when Mariah decided to make major changes.

TMZ reports Stolper, who was very protective of Mariah, managing her through a myriad of difficulties, has filed documents indicating her plan to sue Mariah for violation of the U.S. Civil Rights Act, a Violation of The Fair Employment and Housing Act, plus breach of contract.

TMZ sources say Stolper claims Mariah failed to per her a large sum of money.

Story developing...