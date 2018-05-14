Mario With His Mustache Shaved Is The Stuff Of Nightmares

Mario is a video game legend, and the defacto mascot of the entire Nintendo video game industry.

Everyone can recognize his signature look with the red hat, blue overalls, and gigantic mustache. But what would happen if you shaved Mario, and he appeared completely hairless? We'll tell you what happens...the stuff of nightmares!

Mario shaved just doesn't compute. He looks like a completely different character, and we're so happy Nintendo kept the mustache on our favorite virtual plumber.

Shaved Mario pic.twitter.com/JyfAHLC5oZ — Give me liberty or give me donuts (@november17) May 13, 2018

Ughhh we don't like it. Apparently neither does the rest of Twitter.

So this is why babies cry when daddy shaves — amy d (@AmyDentata) May 13, 2018

I don’t want to live on this planet anymore. https://t.co/c8yvcnaepO — Alanah Pearce (@Charalanahzard) May 13, 2018

Teacher: Can you pinpointed what started World War 3?



Me: https://t.co/QJ6mBpRkhf — Tyler O’Day (@tyleroday) May 13, 2018

One user took the initiative to try and remedy hairless Mario, but it just wasn't the same.

Decided to draw some Mario hair pic.twitter.com/m3koYbBzKD — Darius Kazemi (@tinysubversions) May 13, 2018

Maybe just stick with the mustache for eternity, Nintendo!

Via Thrillist