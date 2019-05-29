Are Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara Engaged?

May 29, 2019
Blake Powers
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 05: Joaquin Phoenix (L) and Rooney Mara attend Michael Muller's HEAVEN, presented by The Art of Elysium, on January 5, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo: Rich Polk/Getty Images for The Art of Elysium

Categories: 
Blake Powers

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara (Girl With The Dragon Tattoo) have known each other for several years, and their lives, are very private.

In 2013 they worked together on the Academy Award nominated movie Her. In 2017, they were seen together on a wellness retreat, Joaquin told the New York Times they lived together in Hollywood Hills, and they were spotted hand-in-hand at the Cannes Film Festival. Plus, they worked together in 2018's bible based drama Mary Magdalene. 

Recently, Rooney (age 34) was seen wearing a beautiful diamond ring on her engagement finger, which is making many wonder if she and Joaquin (age 44) are engaged?

If true, congratulations to Joaquin and Rooney.

More info with E! News.

Tags: 
Joaquin Phoenix
Rooney Mara
Girl With The Dragon Tattoo

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's [email protected] 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes