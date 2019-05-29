Are Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara Engaged?

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara (Girl With The Dragon Tattoo) have known each other for several years, and their lives, are very private.

In 2013 they worked together on the Academy Award nominated movie Her. In 2017, they were seen together on a wellness retreat, Joaquin told the New York Times they lived together in Hollywood Hills, and they were spotted hand-in-hand at the Cannes Film Festival. Plus, they worked together in 2018's bible based drama Mary Magdalene.

Recently, Rooney (age 34) was seen wearing a beautiful diamond ring on her engagement finger, which is making many wonder if she and Joaquin (age 44) are engaged?

If true, congratulations to Joaquin and Rooney.

