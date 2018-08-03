"Married With Children" May Re-Boot

August 3, 2018
Blake Powers
Blake Powers
Remember FOX's 1986-1997 hit sit-com, Married With Children?

TMZ recently caught up with FOX's Married With Children co-star David Faustino ("Bud Bundy"), asking about the rumor of a possible re-boot!?

Faustino said, "Ah, there's a rumor about it, we'll see, I don't know. Everbody wants to do it. I think they're working out, like, a legal issue, If they can work it out, it'll happen."

See the video, HERE.

Would you watch a re-boot of Married With Children?

 

 

 

 

