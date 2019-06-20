Will Keanu Reeves Join The Marvel Universe?

Keanu Reeves will have an incredible cinematic year with John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, Always Be My Maybe, Toy Story 4, and Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis recently spoke with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

Davis asked Feige about the possibility of Keanu working with Marvel and he replied, "We talk to him for almost every film we make.” Feige laughed. “We talk to Keanu Reeves about. I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it.”

Feige said Marvel had spoke with Jakey Gyllenhaal "multiple times" until the perfect role came around, which finally did. Gyllenhaal plays "Mysterio" in the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home, opening Tuesday July 2.

Feige hopes a similar situation will occur with Marvel and Reeves.

Would you like to see Keanu as part of the Marvel family?