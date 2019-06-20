Will Keanu Reeves Join The Marvel Universe?

June 20, 2019
Blake Powers
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 11: Keanu Reeves attends the world premiere of Disney and Pixar's TOY STORY 4 at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Categories: 
Blake Powers

Keanu Reeves will have an incredible cinematic year with John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, Always Be My MaybeToy Story 4, and Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis recently spoke with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

Davis asked Feige about the possibility of Keanu working with Marvel and he replied, "We talk to him for almost every film we make.” Feige laughed. “We talk to Keanu Reeves about. I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it.”

Feige said Marvel had spoke with Jakey Gyllenhaal "multiple times" until the perfect role came around, which finally did. Gyllenhaal plays "Mysterio" in the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home, opening Tuesday July 2. 

Feige hopes a similar situation will occur with Marvel and Reeves.

Would you like to see Keanu as part of the Marvel family?

Tags: 
Keanu Reeves
marvel
Marvel President Kevin Feige
john wick
Always Be My Maybe
Toy Story 4

