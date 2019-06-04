Marvel's Stan Lee's Daughter Claims Elder Abuse, Breach of Contract, Stealing and Files Suit

June 4, 2019
Blake Powers
NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 23: (EXCLUSIVE ACCESS) Comic book legend Stan Lee poses at the opening reception for ''Stan Lee: A Retrospective'' presented by the Museum of Comic and Cartoon Art on February 23, 2007 in New York City

Photo: Mat Szwajkos/Getty Images

Categories: 
Blake Powers

In March 2018, Marvel's Stan Lee allegedly discovered his manager Max Anderson (former Comic Con security guard) had been stealing funds from him, and terminated their professional relationship. Stan passed away in November, and now TMZ reports his daughter Joan Celia Lee has filed suit against Anderson and two others.

Joan Celia Lee alleges the following about Max Anderson .

  • he befriended her dad in a "sinister plot" to gain his trust.
  • he regulary submitted contracts to her father, who was in his late '80s and could no longer see clearly. 
  • he had "violent interactions" with her dad.
  • he forced her father to give him "total control" of his business matters.
  • he was skimming lots of money from her dad while on the road to fan conventions, including the Nov. 2017 NYC Comic Con, from which Stan was to have received $800k, but only received $100K (Anderson allegedly kept the $700K).
  • Anderson severely overworked her father at a Mexico City event, forcing him to sign and authenticate hundreds of merchandise items "until the point where Lee was worn out", leaving him unable to walk or talk, and received zero of the revenue.

Joan Celia Lee is now suing Max Anderson, one of Stan's nurses, and another of Stan's employees, for elder abuse, breach of contract and stealing from her dad. 

 

Tags: 
marvel
Stan Lee
Joan Celia Lee
Max Anderson
Elder Abuse
Breach Of Contract
Theft

