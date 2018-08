E News reports Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are teaming for a movie based upon the 2001 McDonald's Monopoly game scam.

Ben Affleck is schedule to direct and Matt Damon will take on the role of the con man who rigged the game and was captured in an FBI sting.

Video of Ben Affleck & Matt Damon Team Up Again For New Movie | E! News

Deadline has more details on story background, who was bidding on the story for a movie, and more, HERE.

This could very well be a major win-win for Ben, Matt and all involved.