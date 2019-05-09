U.S. McDonald's To Add Limited-Time International Items

May 9, 2019
Blake Powers
McDonald's

Photo: Matt Crossick/EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images/Sipa USA

Blake Powers

In the never-ending-fast-food-war, and CNN reports McDonald's is planning to begin offering it's international favorites from the Netherlands, Spain, Canada and Australia, in America, for a limited-time, at participating locations.

Expect to see:

  • the Stroopwafel McFlurry
  • the Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger
  • the Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich
  • Cheesy Bacon Fries

These limited-time menu items will be available beginning Wed. June 5th, again, at participating locations.

A Stroopwafel McFlurry? Hmm!

 

 

McDonald's
McDonald's International
New McDonald's Limited-Time Menu Items
Stroopwafel McFlurry
Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger
Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich
Cheesy Bacon Fries

