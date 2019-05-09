U.S. McDonald's To Add Limited-Time International Items

In the never-ending-fast-food-war, and CNN reports McDonald's is planning to begin offering it's international favorites from the Netherlands, Spain, Canada and Australia, in America, for a limited-time, at participating locations.

Expect to see:

the Stroopwafel McFlurry

the Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger

the Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich

Cheesy Bacon Fries

These limited-time menu items will be available beginning Wed. June 5th, again, at participating locations.

A Stroopwafel McFlurry? Hmm!