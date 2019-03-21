McDonalds Is Giving Away A La-Z-Boy Couch With Built In McFlurry Cooler

McDonalds Teamed Up With Uber Eats And La-Z-Boy To Create Ultimate Staying In Experience

March 21, 2019
Blake Powers
Blake Powers
Features
Shows

McDonalds wants you to continue eating their food, but they don’t want you getting up to do so. That’s why the fast food chain is offering up the ultimate giveaway, the “McDelivery Couch.”

McDonalds has teamed up with Uber Eats and La-Z-Boy to create the perfect staying in experience. They will be giving away a recliner couch to a lucky fan that enters the contest. The all white four person couch comes with light-up cup holders, built in phone chargers and plenty of McDonalds, Uber Eats and La-Z-Boy branded blankets and pillows.

Not only does the fast food chain say the couch has stain resistant fabric, but the biggest perk of this giveaway is the sofa comes with a built in cooler that holds up to three McFlurries. All you have to do to enter at a chance to win this once in a lifetime couch is tweet out an item from the McDonalds menu, and tag @UberEats and @McDonalds, along with the hashtag, #McDeliverSweepsteaks.

Plenty of people have already gotten in on the action, hoping to win the McDonalds and La-Z-Boy couch. The company did not specify how many couches would be given away. Now hopefully they can find a way to keep the McFlurry machine working, and the couch will truly be perfect.

Via Fox News

Tags: 
McDonalds
Uber Eats
La-Z-Boy
McDelivery Couch
McFlurry
giveaway
contest

