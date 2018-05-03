The McKinney Commercial Building BOOM Is On!

The McKinney area is deep into a building boom and one area of which is the northeast corner of US Highway 380 and Hardin Blvd.

NBC 5 reports the as-yet-to-be-named shopping center already has Stein Mart, Hobby Lobby, and over 40 more businesses on the way to fill the over 1,000,000 sq.ft. of commercial space.

Michael Quint, Executive Director of Development Services says this growth is in direct correlation to the residential development in the area.

Other Collin County cities including Allen, Frisco and Plano, have already established significant retail and commercial presences. Similar development in McKinney could very well keep local residents closer to home and spending their shopping dollars.

In addition. there are approx. 50 McKinney area shopping centers in various developmental stages.

There are about 50 shopping centers that are in some stage of development in McKinney, according to the city’s office of Development Services.

Quint notes, “We are here to build a community that has staying power.”