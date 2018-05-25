Memorial Day Weekend: Honoring Our Fallen Military Members

Memorial Day... the day to remember the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice... dying in the line of duty... for our country

Remembering our fallen military members this weekend...

Saturday

Saturday - Monday

A Granbury Salute at Granbury Square Plaza - website details include, "Granbury, Texas is celebrating with a big 3 day patriotic festival around the downtown historic square with family activities, market booths, live music, vintage military vehicles, hot dog eating contest, a special children’s play area and much more. There are other wonderful patriotic events around town including a Ceremony on Monday Memorial Day hosted by the City of Granbury-Your Local Government. A Field of Flags: Remembrance and Honor and Granbury Memorial Lane Project.

Sunday​

Sunday - Monday

Dallas Memorial March/Carry the Load at Reverchon Park - per their website, "Carry The Load’s flagship event is a two-day embodiment of the values Carry The Load hopes to further — a celebration of heroes, remembrance of the fallen, and education in respectful observance. The Dallas Memorial March is also the culmination of Memorial May fundraising activities to benefit our Continuum of Care partners. Celebrations conclude at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day in observance of the National Moment of Remembrance — established by Congress to encourage a moment of national unity to pause and remember those who have given everything to protect us."

Monday

Memorial Day Program at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery - according to Guide Live, "Capt. Jonathan R. Townsend, Commander Naval Air Station Fort Worth, will give keynote remarks at this solemn Memorial Day program at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. The Waxahachie High School Wind Ensemble and the Duncanville First Baptist Worship Ministries Choir will perform patriotic selections. Other highlights include a rifle salute by soldiers from Fort Hood and a Missing Man formatiion fly over by the 301st Fighter Wing, 457th Fighter Squadron. The program begins at 11 a.m. Seating is limited so it is suggested that visitors arrive early and bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free parking is available at the nearby Potter's House (6777 W. Kiest Blvd.) with free shuttle to the cemetery starting at 9 a.m."

Grand Prairie Memorial Day Observance at Grand Prairie Veterans Memorial - their website notes, "In observance of Memorial Day, the city will have a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 28, at the Grand Prairie Veterans Memorial. The event will feature a fly over of AT-6 vintage airplanes, guest speaker Commissioned Officer Corps Commander Donna M. Johnson of the U.S. Navy, and a 21-gun salute. In addition, a 53 pound brass bell conceived and purchased by Grand Prairie chapter 1013 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will be dedicated to honor all Veterans with a special commitment to Grand Prairie Veterans who lost their lives during active service. A flag retirement ceremony will be held immediately following the ceremony. Veterans from all branches of the military and tours of service are welcome to attend, as well as families of veterans and other well-wishers. A free all-American hot dog lunch and lemonade provided by local Grand Prairie Rotary Clubs will be served."

Spring Creek Memorial Day Parade at Spring Creek Elementary School - according to their Facebook page, "Join Spring Creek as we honor our military by marching in their memory through the neighborhood. We will start at 10am at SCE and end back at the playground where everyone is welcome to enjoy a memorial program and a picnic."

Memorial Day Program at Restland Funeral Home and Cemetery - according to their website, " 78th Annual Memorial Day Program Veterans’ Lunch & Display

11:00 am – 12:30 pm at the Abby Lawn

For all Veterans’ Families and those who love our Veterans. Field of Honor at 1:00 pm

Featuring Vocal Majority – Pure Harmony

“A Tribute to Our American Heroes”