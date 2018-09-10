Cops Pull Over A Woman Just So Her Boyfriend Could Propose

When you see lights flashing in your rearview mirror you better pull over.

Cause your boyfriend might take it as an opportunity to pop the question. Well, that’s what happened in this situation.

A woman was driving around with her boyfriend when Miami Police pulled her over. The two were asked to step out the vehicle and walk towards the back. That’s when officer Motola asked her boyfriend Kenneth if he had anything to say and he did. Kenneth hopped down on one knee and popped the question.

The girlfriend was shocked, a little confused and still said yes. Earlier that day Kenneth had gone to the police station to speak with an officer about helping him propose to his girlfriend and they were all for it.

The Miami Police Department took video of the proposal, you can check it out below.

THE PROPOSAL: Kenneth walked into MBPD this evening and asked Officer O’Neal if we could help him propose to his girlfriend. Officer O’Neal called Sergeant Motola who said absolutely! The rest is in the video! ❤️ -- #CommunityPolicing #YourMBPD pic.twitter.com/iElXU8Phkw — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) September 7, 2018

Via: FOX 4 News