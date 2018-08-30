Michael Jackson's "Thriller" To Be Released For IMAX 3D

Michael Jackson's iconic John Landis directed "Thriller" video premiered in L.A. in 1983 and has received over 530 million views on YouTube. The 3D version was first shown at the 2017 74th Venice Film Festival, and now Billboard reports an announcement was made yesterday that Michael's estate and IMAX are teaming to digitally remaster the "Michael Jackson's Thriller 3D" format into IMAX 3D.

Video of Michael Jackson - Thriller (Official Video)

Thriller IMAX 3D will be released to U.S. movie theaters Friday Sept. 21 and seen before the new Amblin Entertainment fantasy movie, The House with A Clock In It's Walls, starring Jack Black and Cate Blanchett.

Video of The House with a Clock in Its Walls - Official Trailer 2

I look forward to seeing both!