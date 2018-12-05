Thieves Steal Miley Cyrus' Guitars!

December 5, 2018
Blake Powers
Miley Cyrus

Photo: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

Categories: 
Blake Powers

In addition to losing her Malibu, CA home to last month's Woolsey wildfire, Miley Cyrus is now having to deal... with theft.

TMZ has learned thieves broke into Miley's San Fernando, CA storage unit, stealing $10,000 in guitars.

At first, Miley thought family may have borrowed them, but learned today that she's actually a burglary victim.

TMZ sources believe the theft actually happened in October and the other stored items were left, untouched.

Hopefully Miley has insurance.

Sad to hear she's having to deal with loss after loss. Best wishes to her.

 

 

Tags: 
Miley Cyrus
Burglary
Theft
Guitars
Miley Cyrus' Guitars
San Fernando CA
Malibu CA
Woolsey Wildfires

Recent Podcast Audio
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes