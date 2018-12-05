Thieves Steal Miley Cyrus' Guitars!

In addition to losing her Malibu, CA home to last month's Woolsey wildfire, Miley Cyrus is now having to deal... with theft.

TMZ has learned thieves broke into Miley's San Fernando, CA storage unit, stealing $10,000 in guitars.

At first, Miley thought family may have borrowed them, but learned today that she's actually a burglary victim.

TMZ sources believe the theft actually happened in October and the other stored items were left, untouched.

Hopefully Miley has insurance.

Sad to hear she's having to deal with loss after loss. Best wishes to her.