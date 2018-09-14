M&M's Introduces Three New Flavors, Including Toffee, Cocunut, And Jalapeño
Three brand new flavors of M&M's will be hitting the shelves soon, and they took a sharp left turn with the third.
M&M's will soon be offering English Toffee Peanut, Thai Coconut Peanut, and Mexican Jalapeño Peanut in 2019, according to food vlog channel SnackChatLive.
***BREAKING SNACK NEWS*** @mmschocolate is set to release THREE new flavors of peanut M&M's in 2019. -Thai Coconut Peanut -Mexican Jalapeño Peanut -English Toffee Peanut Video review of each flavor on my IG story and highlight this week!
M&M's declined to comment on the new flavors.
