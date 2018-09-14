M&M's Introduces Three New Flavors, Including Toffee, Cocunut, And Jalapeño

September 14, 2018
Blake Powers
Blake Powers
Categories: 
Blake Powers
Features
Shows

Three brand new flavors of M&M's will be hitting the shelves soon, and they took a sharp left turn with the third.

M&M's will soon be offering English Toffee Peanut, Thai Coconut Peanut, and Mexican Jalapeño Peanut in 2019, according to food vlog channel SnackChatLive.

***BREAKING SNACK NEWS*** @mmschocolate is set to release THREE new flavors of peanut M&M's in 2019. -Thai Coconut Peanut -Mexican Jalapeño Peanut -English Toffee Peanut Video review of each flavor on my IG story and highlight this week! . Follow Snackchat Live on snap -- Brenterest and Facebook! . . #junkfood #candy #2019 #chocolate #cheatmeal #cheatday #dietortryit #f52grams #snacking #snack #junk #sugar #coconut #peanut #mandms #candybar #jalapeno #thai #mexican #toffee #snacks #minnstagrammers #delish #hangry #nomnom #buzzfeast #foodstsgram #foodgasm

A post shared by SnackChatLive with Brent Timm (@snackchatlive) on

M&M's declined to comment on the new flavors. 

Via USA Today

 

Tags: 
M&M's
candy
chocolate
New Flavors
Toffee
Cocunut
Jalapeño