Mother Files Lawsuit After Son Doesn't Make Varsity Soccer Team

An unnamed woman in the most affluent neighborhood of St. Louis has filed a federal lawsuit after coaches didn't select her son for the Varsity soccer team at school.

The junior, known as "John Doe" in court documents, played for the Junior Varsity squad at Ladue Horton Watkins High School last year as a Junior. This year, however, soccer coach Dave Aronberg told the family in an email that while [John" was "right on the bubble of making the team this year and has some impressive attributes...there were a few holes in his game including technical ability and game decision making that put him behind a number of kids."

The school says Juniors cannot go back and play on Junior Varsity, which effectively ends John's soccer career, which is where Mother draws the line. She said, "This was devastating to this kid. All he cares about is soccer." The lawsuit also claims discrimination, as female Juniors are allowed to play on the Junior Varsity squad.

John Doe's lawyer offered the court player performance ratings from other coaches that show he is better than some of the boys who actually made the team, ranking 19th of the 36 players who tried out. Seriously.

The lawsuit is asking for John to be placed back on the Junior Varsity squad.

Via NY Post