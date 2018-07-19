Monkey Needs Spanking In 'Florida: The Second Chance State - Take 61'

WPBF-TV reports that in May, Tina Ballard of Okeechobee Florida (64 miles northwest of West Palm Beach on Lake Okeechobee) was at a store with her pet spider monkey 'Spanky' , when the store's sliding doors startled the monkey and he bit a worker's arm. Plus, during another visit to Home Depot, Spanky jumped out of shopping cart, grabbed a cashier's shirt, and left marks on the employee's shoulder and back.

This week, Tina Ballard was arrested in North Carolina and is being extradited to Florida to face (7) charges, including (2) for negligence in putting the public at risk by bringing Spanky to Home Depot.

Ballard even sent an email to the investigating officer stating she was aware of a hearing she was required to be at and was going to North Carolina to hide Spanky from authorities. Yes, Ballard is also being charged with evidence tampering.

Spanky is currently being cared for at a primate sanctuary.

"Florida: The Second Chance State." Make you life a mess? Chances are Florida will give you a second chance, even if your monkey needs spanking.