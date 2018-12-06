More Football Coming To DFW: XFL Franchise Team To Make Home At Globe Life Park

December 6, 2018
Blake Powers
Vince McMahon

Photo: Craig Ambrosio/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports

Blake Powers

105.3 The Fan reports WWE's Vince McMahon's spin-off group Alpha Entertainment announced (8) franchises for the 2nd incarnation of the XFL, one of which... will be in DFW!

The Texas Rangers are expected to make changes to Globe Life Park, which will become home to the new DFW XFL team, and continued to be used by the Rangers, even once they have moved to their new retractable roof stadium in 2020.

Globe Life Park in Arlington TX
Photo: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

A retrofitted Globe Life Park is expected to seat 25,000 for football.

The new DFW team is scheduled to begin playing in 2020, at only 5 games per year. Texas Rangers VP of Operations Sean Decker is hoping for more.

Further details on the new DFW XFL team will be revealed early in the coming year.

Vince McMahon
Alpha Entertainment
XFL
XFL DFW Franchise
Globe Life Park
Texas Rangers
Sean Decker

