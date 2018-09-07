More Diners Opting For Take-Out and Home Comfort

September 7, 2018
Do you prefer fine-dining... or take-out? Lol!

Well, it's actually no laughing matter, as the food and beverage industry relies on pleasing your palate to survive.

Independent reports over 50% of those surveyed would prefer take-out, versus dining at a posh restaurant. Of that percentage, 87% prefer take-out even on special occasions (birthdays, anniversaries).

Why are more Brits taking the take-out route? Because they have grown tired of the following.

  • Small portions
  • dressing up
  • having to make reservations
  • cost

How do you feel?

