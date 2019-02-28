Music Star Ed Sheeran Reportedly MARRIED!

February 28, 2019
Blake Powers
Ed Sheeran performs at a sold-out Miller Park on Oct. 24, 2018

Photo: Michael Sears/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Blake Powers

In December 2017, two-time Grammy Award winner singer/songwriter/guitarist/record producer and actor Ed Sheeran asked girlfriend Cherry Seaborn to marry him, she said yes! A month later their news was shared.

Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

The couple had kept their engagement on the down-low. 

Now, E! News (via The Sun) shares news that Ed and Cherry married before Christmas at Ed's English countryside estate in Suffolk with around 40 family members and friends in a small quiet atmosphere. Ed is 28, Cherry is 26, and neither has officially commented.

Belated congratulations to Ed, Cherry, and best wishes towards a long and happy life together.

