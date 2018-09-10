Naked Drunk and High Cookie Maker Oblivious To House Fire He Creates

According to The Ledger, Firefighters in Niceville FL (no joke), which is just north of Destin, responded to reports of smoke at a residence, and were greeted at the door by a nude guy who said, "I'm sorry", shut the door, and when police arrived, he opened the door again and let the first responders in.

Heavy smoke filled the house, and the man told police he had consumed 2 lites of vodka, smoked some mairjuana... and was baking cookies on his George Foreman Grill!

Firefighters say the grill caught fire and the naked guy tried to put out the flames with dry towels.

The naked cookie maker showed zero signs of understanding the danger he was in, and was taken into custody for his own safety, as firefighters went to work.

The nude cookie burning male was examined at the scene and refused further treatment.

"Florida: The Second Chance State" - make a mistake, move to Florida, and chances are, they'll give you another chance, cookies and all.