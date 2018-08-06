NASCAR CEO & Chairman Brian France Arrested For DUI and Oxycodone Possession

TMZ reports last night, police observed NASCAR CEO and Chairman 56-year-old Brian France running a stop sign at 7:30 p.m. in the Sag Harbor area. When France was stopped, he failed a field sobriety text, at twice the legal limit. In addition, France was in possession of oxycodone. Sag Harbor is one of the Hampton's most exclusive areas, where celebs including Billy Joel have homes.

TMZ sources say France was name-dropping the names of many in power, including President Donald Trump.

France was arrested, taken to a nearby police station, booked for DUI and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree, spent the night in jail, and was released this morning after his arraignment.

Brian's grandfather Bill France. Sr. founded NASCAR in 1948 and controlled the organization. Brian's dad took over from 1972 - 2000, and Brian has been CEO since 2003.

A local said, "It's so stupid to drive drunk in the Hamptons. They have police checkpoints everywhere and police are always looking for drunk drivers."

Story developing ...