Natalie Portman Looks Unrecognizable As A NASA Astronaut In Her Upcoming Film
July 30, 2018
At first glance, you probably didn't realize it was Natalie Portman.
Fox Searchlight has released the first image of Natalie Portman as NASA astronaut Lucy Cola from the upcoming movie, Pale Blue Dot. Some fans are having trouble recognizing her. Is it the hair, the blue jumpsuit, the makeup?
The film centers on Cola after she returns to Earth from a mission to outer space and how her grip on reality unravels as she becomes entangled in a love affair with a fellow astronaut who’s played by Jon Hamm.
Check out the photo below.
Repost #NataliePortman: In character as Lucy Cola. --: @HilwithoneL #sneakpeek pic.twitter.com/r9gICIEW5z— Fox Searchlight (@foxsearchlight) July 25, 2018
Via: People