'NCIS: Los Angeles' Co-Star Linda Hunt In Serious Auto Accident

Yesterday, NCIS: Los Angeles co-star Linda Hunt, who has been in over 200 episodes of the series and in movies and TV since 1976 (plus voice-over work on various video games in including various versions of God Of War), was driving a black BMW SUV in Hollywood and attempting to make a left turn. An eyewitness told TMZ Helen drove into a sedan and then a Honda SUV.

Witnesses escorted Hunt, who was visibly shaken, to a lawn chair on a nearby sidewalk, and paramedics took her to a hospital. The witnesss said the other drivers had minor injuries.

No word on her condition at the time of this post.

