Chris "Thor" Hemsworth and Wife Building Mega Australian Home & Pissing Off Neighbors

Marvel's "Thor" star Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky have spent $8,000,000 so far on their new Byron Bay Australia home.

The structure is s-o BIG, it looks more commercial than residential. All it needs now are neon signs and a parking lot. Lol! The soon to be abode, is so massive, it makes all other area houses, look like it's guest houses, expecially the 2-story house next door. It actually looks like an entertainment complex, and will eventually include a large pool, gym, steam room, a luxury spa, oh... and people who live there... :).

It's amazing how far $8mil will go in Australia, versus L.A. or NYC. I think it may need it's own zip code. Guess "Thor" needs a safe-haven for his hammer.

Chris, Elsa, and their children India Rose, Sasha and Tristan will need GPS devices to find each other.

Yes, the neighbors... are NOT happy.

