Netflix Releases Holiday Season List and New Programming Schedule
If you love watching Christmas/Holiday Season movies, Netflix can help you plan a schedule, according to E! News.
In addition to watching A Christmas Prince, A Very Murray Christmas, BoJack Horseman: Christmas Special, Christmas Inheritance, and the Winter episode of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, Netflix will be offering old and new programming.
The Old
- Love Actually
- How the Grinch Stole Christmas
- Mariah Carey's Merriest Christmas
- Bad Santa
- Bad Santa 2
- Irving Berlin's White Christmas
- Get Santa
- A Christmas Star
- A Holiday Engagement
- The Christmas Project
- A Dogwalker's Christmas Tale
- Christmas in the Smokies
- Angels in the Snow
- Christmas Crush
- Christmas Ranch
- Christmas Wedding Planner - (New 11/15)
- Christmas with a View
- Coffee Shop
- Dear Santa
- Holiday Baggage
- Holiday Breakup - (Exp 12/15)
- How Sarah Got Her Wings
- Merry Kissmas
- Miss Me This Christmas
- The Christmas Candle
- The Spirit of Christmas
- You Can't Fight Christmas
- George Balanchine's The Nutcracker
- Chill with Bob Ross - (New 12/1)
- Pee-wee's Playhouse: Christmas Special
- Disney's Beauty & The Beast
- A Russell Peters Christmas
- All American Christmas Carol
- Trailer Park Boys: Xmas Special
- Christmas Cracker
- Red Christmas
- Semana Santa
The NEW!
Friday Nov. 16 - The Princess Switch
A princess and a baker (played by Vanessa Hudgens) swap places.
Thursday Nov. 22 - The Christmas Chronicles
One-time Disney actor, turned action star Kurt Russell, now playing Santa? He's good enough to pull-it-off!
Friday Nov. 30
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding - the sequel to last year's popular movie, in which Amber (Rose McIver) must decide whether or not she is prepared to be the Queen after marrying her Prince.
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays - is a Holiday Season confection competition.
Friday Dec. 7
Nailed It: Holiday - a Holiday Season version of the baking show.
Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas - a celebrity-filled anti-Christmas special, starring Jamie Foxx, Susan Sarandon, Rashida Jones, and Jaden Smith just to name a few. Hope it's more entertaining than it reads.
Super Monsters and the Wish Star - characters named "Lobo", "Vida" and "Glorb" learn about Christmas wishes coming true.
Friday Dec.14
Fuller House Season 4 - the 1st episode of the season is called "Oh My Santa."
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter's Tale - Sabrina returnes to celebrate the Winter Solstice with her coven, singing pagan carols and telling ghost stories.
Make sure you're well stocked with Christmas cookies, etc., etc., and remember to wear your elf onesie while watching!