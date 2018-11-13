Netflix Releases Holiday Season List and New Programming Schedule

If you love watching Christmas/Holiday Season movies, Netflix can help you plan a schedule, according to E! News.

In addition to watching A Christmas Prince, A Very Murray Christmas, BoJack Horseman: Christmas Special, Christmas Inheritance, and the Winter episode of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, Netflix will be offering old and new programming.

The Old

Love Actually

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Mariah Carey's Merriest Christmas

Bad Santa

Bad Santa 2

Irving Berlin's White Christmas

Get Santa

A Christmas Star

A Holiday Engagement

The Christmas Project

A Dogwalker's Christmas Tale

Christmas in the Smokies

Angels in the Snow

Christmas Crush

Christmas Ranch

Christmas Wedding Planner - (New 11/15)

Christmas with a View

Coffee Shop

Dear Santa

Holiday Baggage

Holiday Breakup - (Exp 12/15)

How Sarah Got Her Wings

Merry Kissmas

Miss Me This Christmas

The Christmas Candle

The Spirit of Christmas

You Can't Fight Christmas

George Balanchine's The Nutcracker

Chill with Bob Ross - (New 12/1)

Pee-wee's Playhouse: Christmas Special

Disney's Beauty & The Beast

A Russell Peters Christmas

All American Christmas Carol

Trailer Park Boys: Xmas Special

Christmas Cracker

Red Christmas

Semana Santa

The NEW!

Friday Nov. 16 - The Princess Switch

A princess and a baker (played by Vanessa Hudgens) swap places.

Thursday Nov. 22 - The Christmas Chronicles

One-time Disney actor, turned action star Kurt Russell, now playing Santa? He's good enough to pull-it-off!

Friday Nov. 30

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding - the sequel to last year's popular movie, in which Amber (Rose McIver) must decide whether or not she is prepared to be the Queen after marrying her Prince.

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays - is a Holiday Season confection competition.

Friday Dec. 7

Nailed It: Holiday - a Holiday Season version of the baking show.

Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas - a celebrity-filled anti-Christmas special, starring Jamie Foxx, Susan Sarandon, Rashida Jones, and Jaden Smith just to name a few. Hope it's more entertaining than it reads.

Super Monsters and the Wish Star - characters named "Lobo", "Vida" and "Glorb" learn about Christmas wishes coming true.

Friday Dec.14

Fuller House Season 4 - the 1st episode of the season is called "Oh My Santa."

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter's Tale - Sabrina returnes to celebrate the Winter Solstice with her coven, singing pagan carols and telling ghost stories.

Make sure you're well stocked with Christmas cookies, etc., etc., and remember to wear your elf onesie while watching!