Netflix Wants To Hire Someone To Watch TV

Want to be paid... for watching TV?

According to Esquire, Netflix is looking for an editorial analyst of original content who will "watch, research, rate, tag, annotate and write analysis for movie and TV content."

In other words, binge-watching can pay off!

Netflix is making 700 shows for this year alone, and the person hired will be very busy.

So, be sure you have loads of time, ample food supplies that won't make you fall asleep while watching, and are good at scheduling so you'll have time for an actual life.

Applicants! Good luck!