Can You See Bruno Mars Playing Prince?

Pop star Bruno Mars, one of the best selling artists of all time and an 11-time Grammy winner, is a major fan of Prince, who paid tribute to the artist by singing "Purple Rain" at last year's Grammy Awards.

Now, The Daily Mirror reports Netflix has approached Bruno to play Prince in a biopic.

A Netflix source told The Daily Mirror that Bruno is "at the top of Netflix wish list so they are hoping he will come on board. Prince was one of his idols so to take on a hefty role like that especially as a debut acting move would be full on. Bruno used to love acting when he was younger but it's not an avenue he's explored."

Bruno, age 32, like Prince, is an multi-instrumentalist, and this could be a huge career move.

Think Prince would approve?