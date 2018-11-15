Is Netflix's "Stranger Things" Coming To An End?

November 15, 2018
Blake Powers
Jan 29, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The cast of Stranger Things pose with their awards for Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series for 'Stranger Things' in the photo room at the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium

Photo: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

Blake Powers

E! News speculates that upcoming Season 3 for Netflix's Stranger Things, may be it's last!

Clue #1

Stranger Things star Millie Bobbie Brown ("11") was reportedly upset on the last day of filming.

Clue #2

Upon finishing filming Season 3, Millie posted this.

as we said goodbye, i gave my best friend the biggest hug and told her i loved her so much. My sister forever @sadiesink_

A post shared by Millie Bobby Blue (@milliebobbybrown) on

Clue #3

Co-star Sadie Sink reposted the above with a comment.

That’s a wrap on El and Max. Love you so much @milliebobbybrown ❤️ Thanks for the memories.

A post shared by Sadie Sink (@sadiesink_) on

Clue #4

Finn Wolfhard ("Mike Wheeler") posted on Instagram, "Last day I'm with Randy Newman", but has since removed the post.

Clue #5

Finn Wolfhard posted on Instagram a photo of a much shorter and different color do!

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over

A post shared by Finn Wolfhard (@finnwolfhardofficial) on

I can't see him growing it back to his character's length in time to film a 4th season. Then again, the right hair stylist can do wonders.

Hard for me to believe Netflix will kill the show after the upcoming season, unless the cast or specfic members are preparing to move on, professionally. 

Thoughts?

 

