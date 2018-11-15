Is Netflix's "Stranger Things" Coming To An End?

E! News speculates that upcoming Season 3 for Netflix's Stranger Things, may be it's last!

Clue #1

Stranger Things star Millie Bobbie Brown ("11") was reportedly upset on the last day of filming.

Clue #2

Upon finishing filming Season 3, Millie posted this.

Clue #3

Co-star Sadie Sink reposted the above with a comment.

Clue #4

Finn Wolfhard ("Mike Wheeler") posted on Instagram, "Last day I'm with Randy Newman", but has since removed the post.

Clue #5

Finn Wolfhard posted on Instagram a photo of a much shorter and different color do!

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over A post shared by Finn Wolfhard (@finnwolfhardofficial) on Nov 13, 2018 at 4:03pm PST

I can't see him growing it back to his character's length in time to film a 4th season. Then again, the right hair stylist can do wonders.

Hard for me to believe Netflix will kill the show after the upcoming season, unless the cast or specfic members are preparing to move on, professionally.

Thoughts?