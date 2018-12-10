Netflix's "Stranger Things" Posts Season 3 Episodes Teaser

If you're looking forward to the upcoming 3rd season of Netflix's Stranger Things as much as I, Netflix has posted the following.

In the summer of 1985, the adventure continues... pic.twitter.com/m3s6hyJL8k — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) December 10, 2018

Over 120,000 Retweets and over 280,000 Likes. Wow!

E! News previously reported Millie Bobby Brown hinted on social media that Season 3... may be it's last. However, no official word yet.

Stranger Things season 3, coming in 2019!