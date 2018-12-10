Netflix's "Stranger Things" Posts Season 3 Episodes Teaser

December 10, 2018
Blake Powers
Jan 29, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The cast of Stranger Things pose with their awards for Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series for 'Stranger Things' in the photo room at the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium

Photo: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

Blake Powers

If you're looking forward to the upcoming 3rd season of Netflix's Stranger Things as much as I, Netflix has posted the following.

Over 120,000 Retweets and over 280,000 Likes. Wow!

E! News previously reported Millie Bobby Brown hinted on social media that Season 3... may be it's last. However, no official word yet.

Stranger Things season 3, coming in 2019!

 

 

Stranger Things
Millie Bobby Brown

