NEW 2,544 Acre Mixed Development Coming To Frisco!

Dallas Morning News reports the 2,544 acre Headquarters Ranch on the northern edge of Frisco (the largest piece of undeveloped land in that area) which was owned by Bert Fields. Jr., is now owned by Dallas-based Hunt Realty Investments, which is teaming up with Dallas' Chief Partners LP, Legacy West developer Karahan Cos., CrossTie Capital Ltd. and the Fields estate, for a major mixed-use development with housing, commercial buildings, offices, retail and schools. The property stretches from Preston Rd. west past the Dallas North Tollway and up to U.S. Highway 380.

Chris Kleinhert, President of Hunt Reality Investments says, "Frisco and the property deserve something special and different"... "We want to attract headquarters to Frisco." Speaking of which, the Professional Golfers Association Of America is strongly considering moving it's Florida headquarters to Texas.

Development could begin late next year, according to Hunt Realty.

The Frisco building fury is on!