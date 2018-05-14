New 360 Tollway Better Connects Tarrant, Ellis and Johnson Counties

The new 360 Tollway openend this weekend!

NBC 5 reports the new 9.7 mile stretch between Camp Wisdom Rd and US 287 received it's first full work day of travelers, today.

Brandon Earl of Mansfield works in Grand Prairie and told NBC 5, "It's been a long time coming." Earl says the new 360 Tollway will save him 50% of his normal work commute.

In addition, area residents are hopeful towards the 360 Tollway improving business.

Siana Womack, an employee at the new Jersey Mikes sub shop off Highway 360 in Mansfield says, "I'm hopeful that the new highway will bring more people."

Driving the new 360 Tollway with a toll-tag costs $1.62 and $2.44 without one.