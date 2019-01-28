New Cold Front Arrives In DFW Today!

January 28, 2019
Blake Powers
Fall time brings in some cooler temps

Photo: Tracy King/Dreamstime.com

Want more real-winter temps? Those are on the way!

NBC 5 reports a strong cold front will arrive in the DFW area this afternoon, with strong winds (up to 30mph) and temps falling into the 40s by early evening.

Tomorrow as you begin your day with 98.7K-LUV's "Miles In The Morning", expect middle to upper 20 temps, windchill values in the teens, and a high temp in the 40s.

98.7K-LUV's sister station KRLD News Radio 1080 Chief Meteorologist Daun Brounoff concurs and has issued this forecast: 

TODAY: Increasing Clouds - Afternoon Cold Front - Up to 30mph windes - High Mid-Upper 50s

TONIGHT: Clearing by daybreak - Windy  (windchill upper teens) - Low 26-29

TOMORROW/TUESDAY: Sunny - High 45

Sunny and 60 degrees possible by the weekend!

Allow faucets to drip tonight to possibly help avoid plumbing damage, keep pets warm, and do the same for yourself.

