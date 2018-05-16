New Deep Ellum/Uptown Officers Corner Facebook Page Creates Constant Crime Watch Surveillance

Last month, Dallas Police Officers Ryan Lowman and Tyler Prothro posted an arrest of an alleged parking lot scammer on the Deep Ellum Community Watch Facebook page, and the action the post recieved was surprising to both. NBC 5 reports subsequently, Officers Lowman and Prothro began their Deep Ellum/Uptown Officers Corner Facebook page.

The officers administer the closed Facebook page to know who is allowed on it and see posts being made, which they say are useful to stopping crime.

The Deep Ellum/Uptown Officers Corner Facebook page is growing, with around 700 followers at this time.

Jessica Brodsky, a bartender at Reno's says, "Any crime that we see, it's handled immediately" ... "It's almost faster than calling 911."

In cases of emergencies, 9-1-1 is best, and the Deep Ellum/Uptown Officers Corner Facebook page should NOT be considered a substitute.

Great idea from Officers Lowman and Prothro!

See their page -> https://www.facebook.com/groups/1556192541157872/

More info, HERE.