New Exploration of The Titanic Begins Soon

On April 15, 1912, the British ocean liner Titanic, carrying 2,200 passengers and crew, struck an iceberg in the Northern Atlantic Ocean. Two and a half hours later... it sank.

Now, SI Live reports in an effort to further document the history of the Titanic, OceanGate Expeditions is planning to begin an exploration of the ship's remains, this May.

Video of Want to see the wreckage of the Titanic?

OceanGate Expeditions manned submarines will reach for depths of 4,000 meters below the surface.

The plan is to fully document the Titanic and create 3D models of the wreckage.

