A New Ice-Cream That Helps You Sleep!?

February 13, 2019
Blake Powers
Bowls with tasty vanilla ice cream.

Photo: Chernetskaya/Dreamstime.com

Categories: 
Blake Powers

A glass of milk or a bowl of vanilla ice-cream will help me sleep... but not for all.

Insider reports "Nightfood Nighttime Ice Cream", which recently won a 2019 Product Of The Year award in the ice cream category, is low-cal, high protein, and contains glycine, magnesium, digestive enzymes, protein, fiber, has less sugar, and comes in 8 flavors.

According to a Healthline interview with bariatric specialist Dr. Deei Fatahkov, the above mentioned ingredients can improve sleep and lessen insominia.

Regular ice cream contains, sugar, sucralose, caffeine, and can cause reflux or indigestion, resulting in sleeping issues.

Currently, Nightfood Nighttime Ice Cream is only available on line with plans to be in stores within the next few months, or less.

More info, HERE.

Tags: 
Nightfood Nighttime Ice Cream
Ice Cream
Sleeping Issues
reflux
Indigestion

