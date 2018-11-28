New Kids On The Block Preparing 30th Anniversary of 'Hangin' Tough" With New Songs & Dallas Tour Stop

Thirty years have passed since New Kids On The Block released their album Hangin' Tough, and now, they're updating it for a new generation!

In addition to the original tracks, including the title track "You Got It (The Right Stuff) and "Please Don't Go Girl" (just to name a few), Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg, Danny Wood and brothers Jordan and Jonathan Knight have added (3) NEW tracks, including the single, "80s Baby."

Video of 80s Baby (Lyric Video)

"80s Baby" features Debbie Gibson, Salt 'n' Pepa, Tiffany, plus Naughty By Nature.

The revamped edition of Hangin' Tough, according to Rolling Stone, will feature 18 songs in multiple formats including 2-LP picture disc vinyl, an exclusive cassette, plus remixes and extended versions of "You Got It (The Right Stuff)" and "Please Don't Go Girl."

The 30th Anniversary Edition of New Kids On The Block's Hangin' Tough will be released Friday March 8, 2019.

NKOTB's "Mixtape" tour begins May 2 and lands at American Airlines Center, Friday May 17.